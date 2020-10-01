Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 4:22am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $17.23 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares rose 0.4% to $139.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) disclosed that its Phase 2 COMPARE trial did not meet its primary endpoint of statistical superiority. Selecta Biosciences shares dropped 45.6% to $1.35 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to have earned $2.50 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion for the latest quarter. Constellation will release earnings before the markets open. Constellation shares gained 1.1% to close at $189.51 on Wednesday.

  • LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LOGC) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. However, no size of the offering was disclosed. LogicBio Therapeutics shares dipped 22.9% to $7.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares declined 0.1% to $35.70 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

