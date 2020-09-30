Market Overview

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Eton Pharmaceuticals

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 10:31am   Comments
During Q2, Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ETON) brought in sales totaling $20.00 thousand. However, earnings decreased 48.9%, resulting in a loss of $4.54 million. In Q1, Eton Pharmaceuticals brought in $99.00 thousand in sales but lost $8.88 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Eton Pharmaceuticals’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Eton Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of -0.65%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Eton Pharmaceuticals is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Eton Pharmaceuticals's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Eton Pharmaceuticals reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.23/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.26/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

