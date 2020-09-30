Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Duke Energy

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 10:26am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q2, Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) earned $1.17 billion, a 21.32% increase from the preceding quarter. Duke Energy's sales decreased to $5.42 billion, a 8.88% change since Q1. Duke Energy earned $1.49 billion, and sales totaled $5.95 billion in Q1.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Duke Energy posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Duke Energy is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Duke Energy, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Duke Energy reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.08/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.03/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DUK)

NextEra Proposed Takeover To Duke Energy And Got Snubbed: WSJ
BofA Upgrades Duke Energy On Potential For Earnings Inflection
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2020
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Nestlé To Acquire Aimmune Therapeutics
P/E Ratio Insights for Duke Energy
Recap: Duke Energy Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com