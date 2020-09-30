Market Overview

Looking Into Moderna's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 10:23am
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported Q2 sales of $66.35 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $122.13 million, resulting in a 6.67% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, Moderna brought in $8.39 million in sales but lost $130.86 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Moderna’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Moderna posted an ROCE of -0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Moderna, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Moderna reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.31/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.35/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Health Care General

