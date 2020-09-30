SMART Global Holdings Earnings Preview

On Thursday, October 01, SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect SMART Global Holdings's EPS to be near $0.78 on sales of $299.43 million. SMART Global Holdings reported a per-share profit of $0.5 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $278.40 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 56.0% increase in the company's earnings per share. SMART Global Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.50 0.73 0.67 EPS Actual 0.70 0.52 0.55 0.50 Revenue Estimate 282.88 M 268.93 M 280.02 M 285.04 M Revenue Actual 281.29 M 272.04 M 272.02 M 278.40 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SMART Global Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zn6ki49b