Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Preview

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, October 01. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Bed Bath & Beyond's loss per share to be near $0.23 on sales of $2.60 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported a per-share profit of $0.34 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.72 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 167.65%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -1.22 0.21 0.02 0.29 EPS Actual -1.96 0.38 -0.38 0.34 Revenue Estimate 1.39 B 3.07 B 2.85 B 2.76 B Revenue Actual 1.31 B 3.11 B 2.76 B 2.72 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are up 42.86%.

Judging by these returns, long-term shareholders may be feeling content with these results.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bed Bath & Beyond is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29e27crx