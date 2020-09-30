Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Preview
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, October 01. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts are expecting Bed Bath & Beyond's loss per share to be near $0.23 on sales of $2.60 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported a per-share profit of $0.34 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.72 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 167.65%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|-1.22
|0.21
|0.02
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|-1.96
|0.38
|-0.38
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|1.39 B
|3.07 B
|2.85 B
|2.76 B
|Revenue Actual
|1.31 B
|3.11 B
|2.76 B
|2.72 B
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are up 42.86%.
Judging by these returns, long-term shareholders may be feeling content with these results.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bed Bath & Beyond is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29e27crx
Posted-In: Earnings