A Preview Of Constellation Brands's Earnings

On Thursday, October 01, Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Constellation Brands EPS is expected to be around $2.5, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.19 billion. In the same quarter last year, Constellation Brands announced EPS of $2.72 on revenue of $2.34 billion. If the company were to report in line earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 8.09%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 2.01 1.65 1.83 2.60 EPS Actual 2.30 2.06 2.14 2.72 Revenue Estimate 1.97 B 1.84 B 1.95 B 2.34 B Revenue Actual 1.96 B 1.90 B 2.00 B 2.34 B

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Constellation Brands have declined 2.97%.

Judging by these returns, long-term shareholders may be feeling neutral with these results.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Constellation Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 11:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e6fhnopm