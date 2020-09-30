Market Overview

Conagra Brands's Earnings Outlook

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 10:08am   Comments
Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, October 01. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.57 and sales around $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.43. Sales were $2.39 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 32.56% increase in the company's earnings per share. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.66 0.48 0.57 0.39
EPS Actual 0.75 0.47 0.63 0.43
Revenue Estimate 3.11 B 2.58 B 2.80 B 2.48 B
Revenue Actual 3.29 B 2.56 B 2.82 B 2.39 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Conagra Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cag/mediaframe/40407/indexr.html

 

Earnings

