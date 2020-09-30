Enerpac Tool Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 90.48% year over year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $111,353,000 declined by 29.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $122,600,000.

Outlook

Enerpac Tool Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Enerpac Tool Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.enerpactoolgroup.com/news-events/ir-calendar

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.94

Company's 52-week low was at $13.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.32%

Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group, previously known as Actuant, provides high-precision tools, controlled-force products, and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company operates through three segments: industrial tools and services; engineered components; and systems and other. It categorizes its revenue into two parts: product sales and services, which include manpower services and rentals. Product sales is the largest contributor to the company's total revenue. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and other areas. The U.S. makes up the largest contribution to the company's total revenue.