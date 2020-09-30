5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. Micron shares fell 3.9% to $48.74 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.60 million before the opening bell. Enerpac Tool Group shares gained 1.4% to $20.26 in after-hours trading.
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) raised its guidance for full year 2020. The company said it expects Q3 sales to increase 3% to 5%. Sherwin-Williams shares slipped 0.2% to close at $705.67 on Tuesday.
- CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) reported the initiation of Phase 2a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. CureVac shares climbed 8.1% to $49.39 in the after-hours trading session.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong Q4 guidance. SYNNEX shares surged 4.3% to $138.00 in after-hours trading.
