5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. Micron shares fell 3.9% to $48.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.60 million before the opening bell. Enerpac Tool Group shares gained 1.4% to $20.26 in after-hours trading.

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) raised its guidance for full year 2020. The company said it expects Q3 sales to increase 3% to 5%. Sherwin-Williams shares slipped 0.2% to close at $705.67 on Tuesday.

