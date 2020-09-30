Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 4:46am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. Micron shares fell 3.9% to $48.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.60 million before the opening bell. Enerpac Tool Group shares gained 1.4% to $20.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) raised its guidance for full year 2020. The company said it expects Q3 sales to increase 3% to 5%. Sherwin-Williams shares slipped 0.2% to close at $705.67 on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC) reported the initiation of Phase 2a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. CureVac shares climbed 8.1% to $49.39 in the after-hours trading session.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong Q4 guidance. SYNNEX shares surged 4.3% to $138.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EPAC + CVAC)

Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2020
Earnings Preview: Actuant
Elon Musk On Tesla's Approach To Innovation: Don't Play With The Same Old Chess Pieces
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 8, 2020
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Elon Musk Takes Volkswagen ID.3 Electric Vehicle On A Test Drive: 'For A Non-Sporty Car, It's Pretty Good'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com