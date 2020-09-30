Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.60 million.

• Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CVU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.