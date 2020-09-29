Recap: Micron Technology Q4 Earnings

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) rose 0.77% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 92.86% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.99.

Revenue of $6,056,000,000 up by 24.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,890,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 29, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fo4vap3z

Price Action

52-week high: $61.19

Company's 52-week low was at $31.13

Price action over last quarter: down 1.32%

Company Overview

Micron historically focused on providing DRAM for PCs and servers. The firm then expanded into the NAND flash memory market. It increased its DRAM scale with the purchase of Elpida (completed in mid-2013) and Inotera (completed in December 2016).