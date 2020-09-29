This Week's Key Earnings Reports

On September 28, Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) reported its first-quarter results of FY 2021. Although net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 amounted to $292.8 million, which marks a 21.4 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year, the bottom line was a net loss of $19.4 million, or $0.40 per share.

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) crushed estimates as it reported a surprise profit gain due to great demand. Thor earnings rose 28% to $2.14 a share while revenue rose a fraction to $2.32 billion fuelled by summer months. Moreover, Thor expects the trend to continue because first-time buyers accounted for more than half of recent new RV purchases. Consequently, its shares rose 1.5% to 94.65 on Monday following the report. Improving the camping experience worked well for Thor as the pandemic brought in new buyers.

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) revenue increased by 81% to $16.8 million, with fourth-quarter revenue rising 107% to $6.3 million. Although the company delivered a quarterly loss per share of $0.63, it is emerging as a major Lithium-ion forklift battery market participant.

NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) delivered another year of profitability amidst challenging market conditions. Although total net revenues decreased primarily due to a decrease in total license fees and services revenues, it was partially offset by an increase in total maintenance fees, allowing the company to deliver a gross profit of $7.0 million for the fourth quarter.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) saw its shares climb more than 8 percent on Monday after topping estimates. The Chinese social media platform delivered adjusted earnings of $114.5 million or $0.50 per share. Revenue for the quarter decreased 10% year-over-year to $387.4 million as the pandemic halted advertising revenues.

McCormick & Co. Inc (NYSE: MKC) also managed to beat third-quarter estimates as it is benefiting from dining at home trend that emerged stronger than ever due to the pandemic. The Hunt Valley-based maker of spices and flavorings delivered a net income of $206.1 million and it expects fiscal 2020 sales to grow at the upper end of its up 4% to 5% range.

After the closing bell today, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) will report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings. FactSet reported Wall Street expects revenue of $5.89 billion resulting in adjusted earnings of 98 cents a share whereas Micron forecasted $5.75 billion to $6.25 billion and 95 cents to $1.15 a share. The biggest U.S. maker of computer memory chips said in August the outlook for demand is worsening and predicted it’s unlikely to meet its revenue forecast due to the recession.

Earlier this morning, Angio Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) reported a loss of $4.3 million or 11 cents per share in its fiscal first quarter on revenues of $70.2 million. The Latham, New York-based medical device maker saw its shares drop 33% since the beginning of the year and 42% over the last 12 months.

This could be a big week for Pepsi Co Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) as it won a major distributorship as it inked a deal today to be the exclusive distributor for Evian brand bottled water in Canada. Its earnings report will cover the maximum impact of the pandemic, which powered historic demand swings in each business segment. On Thursday, Pepsi is expected to deliver positive news on both the sales and earnings sides of the business as its broad food portfolio turned out to be a huge asset during the pandemic. But, it did report weaker profitability in mid-July and asked investors to brace for further declines ahead due to some historic stresses and COVID-19 related costs.

On Thursday, the market will get an update on whether the alcoholic beverage giant Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) can better navigate through the challenges that have reduced sales for global peers like Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD). For one thing, investors can be thrilled that its business model isn’t as exposed to the dreadful fate of restaurants and bars. Collapsing sales in that niche only harmed revenues by 6% during the last quarter while its rivals each posted double-digit slumps. The company’s focus on the premium side of the market delivered strong profitability in recent years, but it struggled with especially weak results in its wine and spirits despite some major divestments in fiscal 2020. Capital spending is also an important topic as the company entered recreational marijuana through Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC). The venture has been a bit of a drag on the business, but management emphasized this is an attractive long-term asset due to the market’s potential.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) just announced it hired a former Target (NYSE: TGT) executive as its Chief Strategy Officer as part of its massive restructuring. The embattled home furnishings company failed to revamp its business model in order to survive the onslaught of e-commerce giants. BBB is actively exploring new growth opportunities in the home, baby, beauty and wellness segments. When it reports its fiscal Q2 earnings after markets close on Thursday, it will also provide valuable insight into new customer patterns.

Despite the lack of bluechips on this somewhat lighter earnings schedule, this week will provide us with valuable insights on new consumer trends and how well is the economy doing on its path to recovery. Social distancing made RVs more appealing and we are yet to see the new trends that will reshape our new normal.

