ROCE Insights For New Residential Inv

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2020 10:58am   Comments
During Q2, New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) brought in sales totaling $115.80 million. However, earnings decreased 19.8%, resulting in a loss of $323.56 million. New Residential Inv collected $185.52 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $403.41 million loss.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in New Residential Inv’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, New Residential Inv posted an ROCE of -0.06%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows New Residential Inv is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For New Residential Inv, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

New Residential Inv reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.34/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.31/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

