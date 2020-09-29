Recap: AngioDynamics Q1 Earnings

Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 75.00% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $70,216,000 higher by 6.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $65,100,000.

Looking Ahead

AngioDynamics said it sees FY21 EPS of $0.00-0.05 and sales of $278 million to $284 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 29, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i2jd82xi

Price Action

52-week high: $18.70

52-week low: $7.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.85%

Company Description

AngioDynamics Inc designs, manufactures and sells medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings.