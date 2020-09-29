IHS Markit: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.93% year over year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $1,073,000,000 declined by 3.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Sep 29, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eb7o72cd

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $84.37

52-week low: $44.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.52%

Company Overview

IHS Markit is a leading provider of data and analytics to corporate and sovereign clients across a wide variety of industries. Financial markets accounted for 39% of fiscal 2019 revenue, transportation 28%, resources (energy and chemicals) 21%, and CMS (consolidated markets) 12%. Approximately 60% of fiscal 2019 revenue came from the United States. IHS Markit has approximately 15,500 employees worldwide. About 72% of fiscal 2019 revenue was recurring and fixed, 13% recurring and variable, and 15% non-recurring.