McCormick: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.79% year over year to $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.52.

Revenue of $1,430,000,000 up by 7.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,390,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.64 and $5.72.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,615,000,000 and $5,615,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 29, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9kkpi6wf

Price Action

52-week high: $211.07

Company's 52-week low was at $112.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.58%

Company Overview

In its nearly 130-year history, McCormick has become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. McCormick's customer base includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food manufacturers, with about 40% of sales generated beyond its home turf to include 150 other countries and territories. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, and the recently acquired Frank's RedHot and French's brand.