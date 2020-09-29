5 Stocks To Watch For September 29, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares gained 3.2% to $201.50 in after-hours trading.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is reportedly considering strategic maneuvers to expand its market share in Europe. The San Francisco-based company is in discussions to purchase BMW and Daimler's German ride-sharing app Free Now, according to Bloomberg. Uber shares rose 0.3% to $35.66 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion for the latest quarter. Micron will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares gained 0.4% to $49.90 in after-hours trading.

