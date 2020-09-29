Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ:CCCL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.10 million.

• Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.

• Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $110.10 million.

• Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.

• Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ:CMTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $142.39 million.