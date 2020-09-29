Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ:CCCL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.10 million.
• Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.
• Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $110.10 million.
• Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.
• Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ:CMTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $142.39 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets