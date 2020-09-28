United Natural Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 140.91% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $6,755,000,000 higher by 5.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,630,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.05 and $3.55.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $27,000,000,000 and $27,800,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high was at $23.38

52-week low: $5.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.26%

Company Profile

United Natural Foods is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and food service channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of three principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and the manufacturing and branded products division.