7 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares gained 1.9% to $95.00 in after-hours trading.
- Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) and WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) are in talks for a merger that is expected to close sometime this week, according to the Wall Street Journal. WPX Energy shares gained 0.7% to close at $4.44 on Friday, while Devon Energy shares rose 0.3% to close at $8.85 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.66 billion for the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $17.89 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) lifted its quarterly dividend by $0.20 to $2.60 per share and increased its share buyback authorization by $1.3 billion. Lockheed Martin shares slipped 0.1% to $386.69 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $290.35 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares 0.2% to close at $38.94 on Friday.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) reported the purchase of 50,000 shares by Scorpio Services at $12.92 per share. Scorpio Bulkers shares gained 3% to close at $12.87 on Friday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga