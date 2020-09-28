Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2020 4:45am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares gained 1.9% to $95.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) and WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) are in talks for a merger that is expected to close sometime this week, according to the Wall Street Journal. WPX Energy shares gained 0.7% to close at $4.44 on Friday, while Devon Energy shares rose 0.3% to close at $8.85 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.66 billion for the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $17.89 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) lifted its quarterly dividend by $0.20 to $2.60 per share and increased its share buyback authorization by $1.3 billion. Lockheed Martin shares slipped 0.1% to $386.69 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $290.35 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares 0.2% to close at $38.94 on Friday.
  • Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) reported the purchase of 50,000 shares by Scorpio Services at $12.92 per share. Scorpio Bulkers shares gained 3% to close at $12.87 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALM + DVN)

Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2020
Devon Energy, WPX Explore $6B Merger: WSJ
Price Over Earnings Overview: Cal-Maine Foods
Earnings Preview: Cal-Maine Foods
4 Sectors Moving Down In Friday's Pre-Market Session
What Does Cal-Maine Foods's Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com