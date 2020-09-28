7 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares gained 1.9% to $95.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares gained 1.9% to $95.00 in after-hours trading. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) and WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) are in talks for a merger that is expected to close sometime this week, according to the Wall Street Journal. WPX Energy shares gained 0.7% to close at $4.44 on Friday, while Devon Energy shares rose 0.3% to close at $8.85 on Friday.

(NYSE: DVN) and (NYSE: WPX) are in talks for a merger that is expected to close sometime this week, according to the Wall Street Journal. WPX Energy shares gained 0.7% to close at $4.44 on Friday, while Devon Energy shares rose 0.3% to close at $8.85 on Friday. Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.66 billion for the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares slipped 0.1% to $17.89 in after-hours trading.

