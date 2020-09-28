Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2020 4:00am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $290.35 million.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.

• Palatin Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PTN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.66 billion.

• Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

