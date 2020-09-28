Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $290.35 million.
• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
• Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.
• Palatin Technologies, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:PTN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.66 billion.
• Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
