Perceptron's Earnings Outlook

On Monday, September 28, Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Perceptron is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Perceptron's loss per share to be near $0.15 on sales of $11.50 million. In the same quarter last year, Perceptron posted a loss of $0.08 per share on sales of $18.20 million. If the company were to post earnings per share in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 87.5%. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.06 0.09 0.02 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.11 0.12 0.06 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 15.82 M 20.89 M 18.93 M 16.51 M Revenue Actual 12.67 M 19.13 M 17.85 M 18.20 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Perceptron is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141102