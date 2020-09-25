Thor Industries Earnings Preview

On Monday, September 28, Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Thor Industries reporting earnings of $1.34 per share on sales of $2.29 billion. Thor Industries reported a profit of $1.7 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.31 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings per share would be down 21.18%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.26 0.69 1.23 1.49 EPS Actual 0.43 0.67 0.92 1.70 Revenue Estimate 1.68 B 1.82 B 2.22 B 2.37 B Revenue Actual 1.68 B 2.00 B 2.16 B 2.31 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Thor Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.thorindustries.com/investor-resources/presentations-and-events/default.aspx