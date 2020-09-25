Earnings Preview for United Natural Foods

On Monday, September 28, United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.72 and sales around $6.66 billion. In the same quarter last year, United Natural Foods reported EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $6.41 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings per share would be up 63.64%. United Natural Foods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 1.14 0.27 0.28 0.52 EPS Actual 1.40 0.32 0.12 0.44 Revenue Estimate 6.67 B 6.14 B 5.80 B 6.42 B Revenue Actual 6.67 B 6.14 B 6.02 B 6.41 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. United Natural Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unfi.com%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2646219&sessionid=1&key=4B242C84F66A387CAA95D42B1BC781C0®Tag=&sourcepage=register