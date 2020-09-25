Earnings Preview: Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, September 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Cal-Maine Foods to report a loss of $0.47 per share. Revenue will likely be around $290.35 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Cal-Maine Foods posted a loss of $0.88 per share on sales of $241.17 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 46.59%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.20 0.17 0.03 -0.89 EPS Actual 1.24 0.28 -0.21 -0.88 Revenue Estimate 454.25 M 338.08 M 324.07 M 254.52 M Revenue Actual 453.33 M 345.59 M 311.52 M 241.17 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cal-Maine Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.calmainefoods.com/investors/events-calendar/