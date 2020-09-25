Earnings Preview: Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, September 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts are expecting Cal-Maine Foods to report a loss of $0.47 per share. Revenue will likely be around $290.35 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Cal-Maine Foods posted a loss of $0.88 per share on sales of $241.17 million. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 46.59%. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2019
|EPS Estimate
|1.20
|0.17
|0.03
|-0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.24
|0.28
|-0.21
|-0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|454.25 M
|338.08 M
|324.07 M
|254.52 M
|Revenue Actual
|453.33 M
|345.59 M
|311.52 M
|241.17 M
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cal-Maine Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.calmainefoods.com/investors/events-calendar/
