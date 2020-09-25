Market Overview

Recap: Fluor Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2020 8:01am
Shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) decreased 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 87.01% year over year to $0.10, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $3,726,000,000 decreased by 22.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,050,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.89

52-week low: $2.85

Price action over last quarter: down 54.28%

Company Description

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into four segments: energy and chemicals; mining, industrial, infrastructure, and power; government; and diversified services. Fluor employs over 53,000 workers in more than 100 countries. The company generated $19 billion in revenue and $522 million in adjusted operating income in 2018.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

