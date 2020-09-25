Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Durable Goods Orders Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2020 6:04am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade, after posting modest gains in the previous session on hopes of a fresh round of stimulus. Investors are awaiting earnings from Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR). Data on durable goods orders for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders are projected to rise 1.5% in August following an 11.4% surge in July. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 69 points to 26,646 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 8.25 points to 3,229.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 37 points to 10,854.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 6,978,870 with around 202,810 deaths. India reported a total of at least 5,818,570 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 4,657,700 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $42.58 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $40.42 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.2% and STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.4%. The French CAC 40 Index slipped 1%, while German DAX 30 dropped 0.9% and London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1%. Consumer sentiment in the U.K. rose slightly to minus 25 in September, versus minus 27 in August.

Asian markets traded mixed following a modest recovery rally on the Wall Street on hopes of a fresh round of stimulus. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.51%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.32% China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.12% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 2.3%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $112.

Zillow shares rose 1.9% to $99.25 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced plans to launch a large-scale diverse Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BAMXF) and two of its subsidiaries in the United States have settled charges Thursday related to their corporate bond offerings with the authorities.
  • Colony Capital Inc (NYSE: CLNY) reported the sale of 6 hospitality portfolios for $2.6 billion.

