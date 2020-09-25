5 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion before the opening bell. Fluor shares gained 1.1% to $9.45 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: FLR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion before the opening bell. Fluor shares gained 1.1% to $9.45 in after-hours trading. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced plans to launch a large-scale diverse Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. Novavax shares climbed 7.3% to $109.95 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NVAX) announced plans to launch a large-scale diverse Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. Novavax shares climbed 7.3% to $109.95 in the after-hours trading session. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Costco shares fell 2.5% to $338.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor