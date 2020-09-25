Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2020 4:34am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion before the opening bell. Fluor shares gained 1.1% to $9.45 in after-hours trading.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced plans to launch a large-scale diverse Phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. Novavax shares climbed 7.3% to $109.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Costco shares fell 2.5% to $338.30 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Colony Capital Inc (NYSE: CLNY) reported the sale of 6 hospitality portfolios for $2.6 billion. Colony Capital shares jumped 18.4% to $2.77 in after-hours trading.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported upbeat results for its first quarter. AAR shares gained 1.6% to $18.11 in the after-hours trading session.

