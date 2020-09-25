Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.

• Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.88 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.