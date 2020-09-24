Recap: Costco Wholesale Q4 Earnings

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) fell 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.36% year over year to $3.13, which beat the estimate of $2.83.

Revenue of $53,383,000,000 up by 12.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $52,080,000,000.

Outlook

Costco Wholesale hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Costco Wholesale hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 24, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/icr8vv4q

Price Action

52-week high: $363.67

Company's 52-week low was at $271.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.40%

Company Profile

The leading warehouse club, Costco has 782 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2019), with most of its sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%) and a large presence in Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 40% of fiscal 2019 sales, with ancillary businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 19%, hardlines just over 16%, fresh food 13%, and softlines 11%. Costco's warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 4% of Costco's global sales come from the e-commerce channel.