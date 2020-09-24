Recap: Aehr Test Systems Q1 Earnings

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 800.00% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $2,012,000 decreased by 63.64% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,580,000.

Guidance

Aehr Test Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 24, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ebb7mehk

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $2.78

Company's 52-week low was at $1.10

Price action over last quarter: down 33.01%

Company Description

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for the company's products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. The company provides production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability and has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader.