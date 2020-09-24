Recap: Scholastic Q1 Earnings

Shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) rose 1.35% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 43.40% over the past year to ($0.90), which beat the estimate of ($1.74).

Revenue of $215,200,000 decreased by 7.48% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $219,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Scholastic Sees Business Conditions Improve In H2'20 'as schools adjust to operational changes in response to COVID-19, and we expect increasing demand for the Company's slate of flexible new services'

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 24, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5zps2ws

Technicals

52-week high: $45.80

52-week low: $20.01

Price action over last quarter: down 24.30%

Company Description

Scholastic Corp is an American publishing and education media company that focuses on books and educational material for schools, teachers, parents, and children. The company is one of the world's largest publishers of children's books and also owns the exclusive rights to various books, including Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. Some of the company's original titles include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Goosebumps, and The Magic School Bus.