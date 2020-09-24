Market Overview

Looking Into Uber Technologies's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 9:48am   Comments
During Q2, Uber Technologies's (NYSE: UBER) reported sales totaled $2.24 billion. Despite a 27.24% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $1.61 billion. Uber Technologies collected $3.54 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $1.26 billion loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Uber Technologies’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Uber Technologies posted an ROCE of -0.15%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Uber Technologies's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Uber Technologies reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.73/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.86/share.

Posted-In: Earnings News Travel Tech General

