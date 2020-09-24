Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Zynga

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 9:43am   Comments
During Q2, Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) reported sales totaled $518.13 million. Despite a 41.09% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $129.32 million. Zynga collected $424.88 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $91.65 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Zynga’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Zynga posted an ROCE of -0.07%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Zynga is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Zynga, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Zynga reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.1/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.08/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Tech

