Looking Into Sunworks's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 9:37am   Comments
During Q2, Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) brought in sales totaling $9.67 million. However, earnings decreased 79.44%, resulting in a loss of $1.33 million. Sunworks collected $12.36 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $6.48 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Sunworks posted an ROCE of -0.16%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Sunworks, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Sunworks reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.09/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.05/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks

