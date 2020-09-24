5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) - P/E: 6.8 Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) - P/E: 7.48 North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) - P/E: 6.12 Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) - P/E: 3.42 Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) - P/E: 7.96

Enable Midstream Partners’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.08, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.19. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 14.07%, which has decreased by 1.75% from 15.82% last quarter.

This quarter, Enterprise Prods Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.53 in Q1 and is now 0.47. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 10.1%, which has decreased by 3.59% from 13.69% last quarter.

North European Oil has been featured as a value stock. North European Oil's Q3 EPS sits at 0.11, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 13.88%, which has increased by 1.05% from 12.83% last quarter.

This quarter, Talos Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.27 in Q1 and is now -0.45. Talos Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Magellan Midstream reported earnings per share at 0.65, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.28. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.78%, which has decreased by 0.61% from last quarter’s yield of 10.39%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.