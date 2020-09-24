Jabil: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) rose 5.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.36% over the past year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $7,300,000,000 rose by 11.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,290,000,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $1.15 and $1.35.

Q1 revenue expected between $6,700,000,000 and $7,300,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 24, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/40396/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $44.20

Company's 52-week low was at $17.63

Price action over last quarter: down 4.19%

Company Description

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused around leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.