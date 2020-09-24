FactSet Research: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.34% year over year to $2.88, which beat the estimate of $2.54.

Revenue of $383,590,000 rose by 5.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $378,380,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Sep 24, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bco2wt88

Technicals

52-week high: $363.64

52-week low: $195.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.63%

Company Overview

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from 220 suppliers, 115 news sources, and 85 exchanges into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 83% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software.