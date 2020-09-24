Recap: Accenture Q4 Earnings

Shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) decreased 5.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.30% year over year to $1.70, which missed the estimate of $1.73.

Revenue of $10,835,000,000 decreased by 2.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $10,910,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.80 and $8.10.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $45,214,000,000 and $46,543,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 24, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $247.82

52-week low: $137.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.90%

Company Description

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation, to procurement services, to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.