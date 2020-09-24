Market Overview

CarMax: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 7:05am   Comments
Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) moved higher by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 27.86% year over year to $1.79, which beat the estimate of $1.08.

Revenue of $5,372,000,000 higher by 3.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,210,000,000.

Outlook

CarMax hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Sep 24, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.carmax.com%2Fnews-releases%2Fcalendar-of-events%2Fevent-details%2F2020%2FSecond-fiscal-quarter-ending-August-31-2020%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2405903&sessionid=1&key=FB7D52FC5DF0AC2C99E17A0680F6728C&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $109.31

Company's 52-week low was at $37.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.88%

Company Overview

CarMax sells, finances, and services used and new cars through a chain of over 220 retail stores. It was formed in 1993 as a unit of Circuit City and spun off into an independent company in late 2002. Used-vehicle sales account for about 85% of revenue, wholesale about 12%, and the remaining portion is composed of extended service plans and repair. In fiscal 2020, the company retailed and wholesaled 832,640 and 466,177 used vehicles, respectively.

 

