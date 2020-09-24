5 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $10.89 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.3% to $230.00 in after-hours trading.

HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. HB Fuller shares gained 1.9% to $47.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to have earned $2.82 per share on revenue of $51.99 billion for the latest quarter. Costco will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares gained 0.7% to $347.11 in after-hours trading.

