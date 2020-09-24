Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 4:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $10.89 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.3% to $230.00 in after-hours trading.
  • HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Wednesday. HB Fuller shares gained 1.9% to $47.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to have earned $2.82 per share on revenue of $51.99 billion for the latest quarter. Costco will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares gained 0.7% to $347.11 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares jumped over 53% on the first day of trading after its initial public offering. The digital healthcare platform priced 34.6 million shares at $33 each in the IPO. GoodRx shares climbed 53% to close at $50.50 on Wednesday, while declining 3.9% to $48.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 1% to $107.00 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

