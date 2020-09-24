Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $378.32 million.

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $10.89 billion.

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $237.95 million.

• Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.42 million.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $6.29 billion.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $51.99 billion.

• Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.58 million.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $381.71 million.

• Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.24 million.

• CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.43 per share on revenue of $140.94 million.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.74 per share on revenue of $219.00 million.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $341.83 million.

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

