4 Sectors Moving Up In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Healthcare

Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares rose 10.6% to $0.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.1 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock surged 4.98% to $6.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.8 million.

Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) stock rose 4.01% to $4.4. The market cap stands at $576.8 million.

Industrials

Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) stock rose 19.27% to $2.29 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) shares moved upwards by 5.87% to $33.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.8 million.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) stock surged 5.4% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) stock surged 4.29% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) shares increased by 3.72% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.

Financial Services

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock rose 5.26% to $17.98 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market cap stands at $4.8 billion.

Graf Industrial (NYSE: GRAF) shares rose 3.8% to $21.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.2 million.

SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shares rose 3.26% to $21.15. The market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: BDGE) shares moved upwards by 2.84% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.4 million.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares increased by 2.39% to $1.68. The market cap stands at $33.9 million.

Consumer Cyclical

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) stock moved upwards by 4.78% to $21.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 4.33% to $0.13.

Town Sports Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ: CLUB) stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $0.21. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares surged 2.98% to $23.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) stock moved upwards by 2.43% to $96.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.