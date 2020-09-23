Aytu BioScience's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, September 24, Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Aytu BioScience will report a loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.24 million. In the same quarter last year, Aytu BioScience reported a loss per share of $1.3 on sales of $1.72 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 97.69%. Here's how the Aytu BioScience's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.24 -0.30 -2.15 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.31 -0.32 -1.30 Revenue Estimate 6.40 M 2.74 M 2.01 M 17.04 M Revenue Actual 8.16 M 3.17 M 1.44 M 1.72 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aytu BioScience is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/37506