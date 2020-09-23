Vail Resorts's Earnings: A Preview

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Vail Resorts to report a loss of $3.43 per share. Revenue will likely be around $140.94 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Vail Resorts posted a loss of $2.22 per share on sales of $244.01 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 54.5% decrease in the company's earnings per share. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 4.86 5.46 -2.98 -2.53 EPS Actual 4.29 5.04 -2.47 -2.22 Revenue Estimate 678.30 M 953.91 M 255.68 M 240.12 M Revenue Actual 694.09 M 924.64 M 267.77 M 244.01 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vail Resorts is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ph2i33wz